Speech app selected for Echelon’s TOP100 Growth Program

MYLO Speech Buddy, an app designed to support individuals with speech delays and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), has earned a spot at Echelon’s TOP100 Startups, hosted at the Singapore Expo on May 15-16, 2024.

Echelon X, e27’s technology event, brought together over 7,000 startups, SMEs, exhibitors, investors, corporates, government institutions and other ecosystem stakeholders from more than 30 Asian countries, all aimed at fostering tech ecosystem resilience through collaboration, knowledge sharing and innovation.

This year, TOP100 Program has honed its selection process to spotlight startups poised for exponential growth. Selected startups benefit from regional exposure, funding opportunities, mentorship and access to exclusive networking events.

Mylo Speech Buddy was joined by nine other Philippine startups that have participated in exclusive events and masterclasses since March, gaining access to over 800 investors on the e27 PRO Connect platform. They showcased their innovations at exhibition booths and tried to earn a spot to present on the Pitch Stage.

Launched on April 2 in conjunction with World Autism Awareness Day, Mylo Speech Buddy is committed to supporting more individuals on the autism spectrum, particularly in their journey from zero words to their first spoken word. / PR