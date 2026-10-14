Speeding minor figures in fatal road collision

A 52-YEAR-OLD man died after his motorcycle collided with another driven by a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly speeding in Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City, on Tuesday night, Oct. 13, 2026.

Police identified the fatality as a resident of Barangay Bankal and an employee of General Milling Corp. The collision occurred along General Aviation Road near a carwash at 9:55 p.m.

Initial police investigation showed the victim was driving a Suzuki Smash motorcycle toward Barangay Basak on his way to work, while the minor was riding a Suzuki Raider 150 toward Barangay Buaya.

Fatal collision

Police said the minor was traveling at a high speed and was accompanied by riders on two other motorcycles before colliding with the victim’s motorcycle. The impact sent both motorcycles crashing onto the concrete pavement. The victim sustained severe head and bodily injuries and died at the scene.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO) Traffic Enforcement Unit chief Lt. Col. Christian Torres said on Wednesday, Oct. 14, that authorities had initially not established if the minor had been drinking alcohol. However, based on the minor’s account, he was racing with two friends, who were also minors.

Counterflowing

Torres said the victim had moved toward the edge of the road but was still hit by the minor, who was counterflowing. The minor was placed under homecare, while the two other minors left the scene before police arrived.

Authorities are working to identify and summon the two minors, following instructions from LLCPO Director Agosto Daskeo and Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage to determine whether the minors were indeed racing.

Unlicensed driver

All three minors are Grade 10 students. The 16-year-old lacks a driver’s license and a student permit, while the motorcycle belonged to his parents, who were unaware he used it.

Torres said the victim’s family will file charges. The minor could face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property, and possible penalties for driving without a license.

However, Torres said authorities are waiting for the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) assessment to determine whether the minor acted with discernment, which is necessary before a case can be filed. The DSWD will provide the appropriate intervention since the individuals involved are minors.

The two other minors, aged 16 or 17, could face charges if identified and sufficient evidence establishes their involvement, particularly if they drove without licenses. Police will also check the motorcycles’ plate numbers and registered owners to determine why minors drove the vehicles, as the owners may face sanctions from the Land Transportation Office 7, including a show-cause order. / DPC