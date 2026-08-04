‘Spider-Man’ earns P95M on opening day in the Philippines

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has recorded the third highest opening-day gross of all time in Philippine cinemas.

The film earned P95 million on its opening day on July 29, 2026, according to Columbia Pictures Industries Inc.

It trails only “Avengers: Endgame,” which holds the top spot with P205.6 million, and “Avengers: Infinity War,” which ranks second with P140 million.

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” marks Tom Holland’s fourth outing as Spider-Man/Peter Parker. The film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk.

The film has received positive feedback from audiences and is expected to perform even better over the weekend. Internationally, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” has already reached a global box office gross of US$200 million.

Running for 2 hours and 25 minutes, the movie has been described as action-packed.

The film opened in the United States on July 31, 2026. / TRC