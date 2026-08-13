Spider-Man up-close (Fun facts: Tom Holland)

1. Tom Holland has three younger brothers: twins Harry and Sam, who are 27, and Paddy, who is 21.

2. His father, Dominic Holland, is a stand-up comedian, while his mother, Nicola, is a photographer.

3. Tom is a dancer. He took hip-hop dance lessons at the Nifty Feet Dance School.

4. He was diagnosed with dyslexia as a child.

5. Dyslexia is a learning disability that can affect reading, spelling and other language-related skills.

6. Holland was discovered by choreographer Lynne Page after his dance group performed at the Richmond Dance Festival.

7. His background in ballet and gymnastics helped him land the role of Spider-Man during his audition.

8. Tom Holland has a Spider-Man symbol tattoo on his right foot.

9. After appearing in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017, Holland was recognized by Guinness World Records as the “Youngest Actor to play a title role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

10. He has broken his nose three times. The first happened while filming “The Lost City of Z” in 2015, the second during “Chaos Walking” and the third while filming an Avengers movie in 2017.

11. His favorite Marvel movies are “Iron Man,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

12. His brother Harry served as his personal assistant on the Spider-Man films and was also paid by the production. / TRC S