Spider-Man’s Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer divorced

HOLLYWOOD actor Tobey Maguire and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer are officially divorced.

The former couple separated in October 2016, but legal proceedings for their divorce only began in October 2020, when Jennifer filed for divorce. They got married in Kona, Hawaii, on Sept. 3, 2007.

The Spider-Man actor first met Jennifer in 2003 on the set of “Seabiscuit” at Universal Studios. Jennifer’s father, Ron Meyer, was then the president and chief operating officer of Universal Studios, a position he held until 2013.

Jennifer is now engaged to music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi, whom she was first linked to in 2023. She welcomed her first child with Geoffrey in June 2026.

Tobey, meanwhile, has kept his love life private since his separation from Jennifer. Reports say the former couple have remained friends and continue to co-parent their two children. / TRC