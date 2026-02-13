‘Spider-Noir’ swings into action with teaser trailer

PRIME Video today debuted the official teaser trailer and premiere date for its new series Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage in his first leading television role. The series will premiere worldwide on May 27, 2026.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video, Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear broadcast channel on May 25, before launching globally on Prime Video on May 27 as a binge release in more than 240 countries and territories.

For a unique viewing experience, the series will be available in two formats: “Authentic Black & White” and “True-Hue Full Color,” allowing audiences to choose how they experience the story.

Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic “Spider-Man Noir.” The story follows Ben Reilly (Nicolas Cage), a seasoned and down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to confront his past life as the city’s only superhero after a deeply personal tragedy.

The cast includes Academy Award®-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Adaptation, Pig), Emmy Award®-winning actor Lamorne Morris (Fargo, New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners, Babylon), Karen Rodriguez (“The Hunting Wives,” “Acapulco”), Abraham Popoola (“Atlas,” “Slow Horses”), SAG Award-winning actor Jack Huston (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Day of the Fight”), and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Harry Potter”).

Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson and Kai Caster.

Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (“The Lost City”, “22 Jump Street”) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s “The Punisher,” “Shantaram”) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series alongside the Academy Award-winning team behind “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal.

Lord and Miller executive produce under Lord Miller, along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as executive producer via Pascal Pictures. Nicolas Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis are also executive producers.