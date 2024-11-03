‘Spiderman,’ ‘Son Goku’ not off hook, face probe

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7 has launched an official investigation into a viral video showing two content creators performing risky stunts, chasing after riders, and speeding along the Red Cliff on the Transcentral Highway (TCH).

According to its press statement on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, the agency’s Intelligence and Investigation Unit has been directed to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding

the incident.

LTO 7 Director Glen Galario stated that they strongly urge content creators to demonstrate responsible behavior and refrain from performing dangerous stunts that could endanger themselves and others.

He emphasized that since content creators have a significant influence on social media, they need to avoid actions that could potentially inspire unsafe imitation by their followers.

Content creators Jason Ik, a resident of Lapu-Lapu City, and Boy Banat, a native of Butuan who currently resides in Consolacion, Cebu, appeared before the Highway Patrol Group (HPG) 7 on Oct. 31 to answer questions regarding the publicity stunt they performed on TCH on Oct. 27.

Ik, dressed in a Spiderman costume, and Banat, in a Son Goku costume, were riding a motorcycle with a sidecar. Ik was driving while Banat sat on the sidecar’s roof beside another individual dressed as Batman. Their companion did not appear before HPG 7 last Thursday.

Several netizens captured the scene on camera, showing the content creators performing stunts and chasing after riders passing by the Red Cliff. This prompted HPG 7 to dispatch police officers to stop the activity, but they were unable to catch the content creators.

HPG 7 Chief Wilbert Parilla noted that the area is strictly a no-stop and no-parking zone due to a series of accidents caused by speeding motorcycles along the road.

Parilla said that driving in costume is not an issue as long as individuals wear helmets, carry valid driver’s licenses, and avoid putting other motorists at risk. However, he pointed out that the vloggers’ actions inconvenienced other motorists and created a potential hazard since many riders stopped in the middle of the road. Despite this, HPG 7 did not impose any penalties after Ik and Banat issued a public apology.

Ik, who has nearly a million followers on his social media page, and Banat, with 1.2 million followers, promised not to repeat their mistake and urged others not to follow their example. They claimed they were unaware that hanging out at Red Cliff was prohibited.

The HPG 7 launched an operation in the area last week to reprimand motorists who loitered at Red Cliff.

On Oct. 23, the Cebu City Council approved a resolution authored by Councilor Rey Gealon urging HPG 7 to conduct operations against erring motorists in the area. He also called on the Cebu City Police Office–Traffic Enforcement Unit to crack down on these violators.

Red Cliff, located 24.4 kilometers from the Provincial Capitol building, is a well-known spot where motorcycle riders perform dangerous stunts. / JPS