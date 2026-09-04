Spikers Turf, PVL to open 10th season in Cebu City

MANILA – The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) and Spikers’ Turf will kick off their 10th season on Oct. 10, 2026, at the newly opened SM Seaside Cebu Arena.

Choco Mucho and Capital1 will open the festivities at 1 p.m., followed by the Creamline-Akari clash at 6 p.m.

The organizing Sports Vision Management Group Inc. (SVMGI) expects the opening to draw a record crowd and set the tone for another major year in Philippine volleyball.

The decision to bring the season-opening festivities to Cebu highlights the province’s deep volleyball roots and its continuing contribution to the development of the sport.

The province has produced established stars, promising young players and a steady stream of athletes who have made their mark in both the PVL and Spikers’ Turf.

Among the prominent Cebuanos are Choco Mucho’s Sisi Rondina, Deanna Wong and Isa Molde; Farm Fresh players Lorene Toring and Pierre Abellana; Nxled’s Krich Macaslang; and PLDT’s Shiela Kiseo in the PVL, as well as former Cignal standout Edward Ybañez and VNS’ Jayvee Sumagaysay in the Spikers’ Turf.

Cebu’s growing volleyball culture has been reinforced by Sports Vision’s grassroots and developmental initiatives.

Last year, Sports Vision launched the V-League Visayas, a regional collegiate competition featuring six men’s and six women’s teams, all based in Cebu and affiliated with the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc.

The league further expanded its reach last July with the staging of the Panay-Negros tournament in Passi City, Iloilo, providing another platform for emerging volleyball talent in the Visayas.

These developments have helped strengthen Cebu and the wider Visayas region as an important pipeline for players who could eventually make the jump to the country’s premier professional leagues. / PNA