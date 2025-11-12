Spin Doctors beat Sealions

MANILA – Savouge Aesthetics boosted its semifinal campaign in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference after pulling off a 25-14, 25-20, 25-23 victory over PGJC-Navy at the Paco Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025.

Mark Frederick Calado finished with 13 points, eight receptions, and seven digs as the Spin Doctors improved their record

to 4-2.

Reymark Betco also had 13 points, including an attack that sealed the victory for Savouge after one hour and 26 minutes.

After Shawie Caritativo broke a 22-all score with a cross-court hit, an illegal block was called on Abdul Hafiz Bangcola, giving the Spin Doctors match point.

“We really adjusted our rotation. Based on the stats, we saw that we had a lot of errors, and we couldn’t kill right away in some rotations. So that’s what we’re working out. I’m very happy with what I saw today,” said Savouge head coach Sydney Calderon.

Giles Torres and Angelo Reyes contributed nine points each, while Caritativo added eight points for Savouge, which will face defending champion Cignal on Friday.

Joeven Dela Vega and Greg Dolor finished with 13 and seven points for the Sealions, who dropped their fifth consecutive match. / PNA