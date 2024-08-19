Sports center ‘earns P1.5M’ nearly a month after opening

THE Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) has generated P1.5 million in revenue nearly a month after reopening on July 23, 2024.

Prior reports indicated that the CCSC had been losing P60,000 daily since its closure in May 2023 for renovations related to Cebu City’s bid to host the 2024 Palarong Pambansa.

The track oval alone generates an average daily income of P17,500 from entrance fees. Different rates apply to various facilities within the CCSC, including the track oval, swimming pool, and parking areas.

The latest income report from the CCSC management was revealed by Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia in a press conference on Monday, Aug. 19.

Different facilities at CCSC have different rates. For the track oval, which is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, the morning rates (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.) are P15 for students, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and senior citizens, and P20 for regular users.

In the afternoon (1:01 p.m. to 9 p.m.), the rates increase to P20 for students, PWDs, and senior citizens, and P25 for regular users.

The swimming pool, available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, charges P30 per hour in the morning for students, PWDs, and senior citizens, and P50 for regular users.

In the afternoon, the rates rise to P40 per hour for students, PWDs, and senior citizens, and P60 for regular users. Additionally, parking fees are set at P20 for motorcycles for the first three hours, with an additional P10 for each subsequent hour. For cars and other vehicles, the parking fee is P30 for the first three hours, with a P10 charge for each additional hour.

Meanwhile, Garcia said CCSC’s rubberized track oval is scheduled for major renovations after the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, a festival organized by the Cebu Provincial Government that will take place on Aug. 25.

Garcia said the sports center’s management had proposed a phased renovation approach, allowing half of the track to remain open to the public while the other half undergoes repairs.

Garcia is considering the proposal but will seek input from contractors and engineers before making a final decision.

He said that he aims to complete the renovations within a month, including the time needed for rubber laying and curing.

However, Garcia emphasized that as a lawyer, he would rely on expert advice from the city engineer and the contractor.

CCSC will remain partially open during the renovation, as other sporting facilities within the center will not be affected.

The contractor responsible for the repairs is SBD Builders, the same firm that previously worked on the track oval. Garcia noted that the repairs would be considered a “back job,” with no additional costs to the City Government. / JPS