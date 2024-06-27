Sports Center ‘to reopen’ for public after Palaro

THE general public will soon be able to use the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) again, as there are plans to reopen it on July 18, 2024, or two days after the closing of the Palarong Pambansa.

Despite the renovations and improvements, entrance fees and user rates will remain unchanged, according to CCSC manager Jovito Taborada.

Taborada, in a text message to SunStar Cebu on Thursday, June 27, said they have postponed the planned minimal increase in fees and rates, as these are still under discussion.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the City Government held the inauguration and launch of the renovated CCSC.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia led other city officials, including Acting Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, councilors Mary Ann delos Santos and Noel Wenceslao, among others.

The blessing of the track oval and grandstand and torch lighting followed a thanksgiving mass officiated by Fr. Randolph Figuracion, SDB.

In a separate interview, Cebu City Sports Commission chairman John Pages said the CCSC will remain closed to the public until the end of Palarong Pambansa on July 16.

He added that in the days leading to the Palaro, which will open on July 6, the CCSC facilities will be exclusively used by Palaro-bound athletes.

Based on a document that Taborada sent to SunStar Cebu on Thursday, different rates are charged per facility.

Entrance Fee (Track Oval)

(5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Mondays to Sundays)

* AM (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

P15 -student/persons with disability (PWD), senior citizen

P20 -regular rate

* PM (1:01 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

P20 -student/PWD/senior citizen)

P25 -regular)

Swimming Pool rates

(6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Mondays to Saturdays)

* AM (6 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

P30/hour -student/PWD/senior citizen

P50/hour -regular

* PM (1 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

P40/hour -student/PWD/senior citizen

P60/hour -regular

Parking fee

(5 a.m. to 9 p.m. only; Mondays to Sundays)

Motorcycle:

P20 for the first three hours, the succeeding hour-P10

Cars & Other types of vehicles:

P30 for the first three hours, succeeding hour -P10

Pages is optimistic that there will be a lot of excitement among the public to use the CCSC once it reopens.

He added that there will be more income-generating factors as well, including sports-related events in football and athletics where organizations and companies can rent the facilities.

The CCSC has been closed since May 18, 2023, to pave the way for renovation. Before its closure in May, the CCSC earned P60,000 in revenue daily. / JPS