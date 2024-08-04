Sports center ‘to undergo another facelift for P65M’

THE Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will undergo another round of rehabilitation that will affect the multipurpose building, grandstand and swimming pool area.

According to the Cebu City Government’s official website, this will include the excavation for a ramp; installation of rebars, an acoustic panel wall, a collapsible stage, doors and windows, pavers and new plumbing; and removal of obstructions; among others, at the multipurpose building.

For the grandstand, new glass windows and doors will be installed, as well as an electrical and fire protection systems and a closed-circuit television system. A new pressure tank and booster pump will also be installed, while the grandstand will get a new paintjob, among others.

The swimming pool grandstand will also be repainted, while its comfort rooms will get new tiles, plumbing and an electrical system.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia earlier said the SBD Builders, the contractor that undertook the CCSC track oval rehabilitation, will conduct minor repairs until the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, which will be held at the facility on Aug. 25 and 26.

After the festival, the track oval will be closed again to pave the way for the contractor to conduct major renovations.

New contractor?

However, it was not clear who will implement the renovation of the multipurpose building, the grandstand and the swimming pool area.

When asked about the upcoming renovations, City Councilor Joy Augustus Young, who led the track oval preparation during the Palarong Pambansa in 1994, refused to comment in a phone interview on Sunday, Aug. 4.

“Nah, no comment na lang ko ana kay walay makabalo jud unsay mahitabo diha (Nah, I will refrain from commenting because no one knows what will happen),” he said.

SunStar Cebu tried to reach Jovito Taborada, CCSC manager, and Acting Mayor Garcia for further details regarding the renovations, but to no avail.

According to the Cebu City Government’s official website, the project has an approved budget of P64,901,935 using funds from the City’s annual share from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. income.

In previous SunStar Cebu reports, Cebu City was also anticipating stage preparations for the Pasigarbo’s return to the CCSC.

The CCSC was temporarily closed last May 18, 2023 to undergo renovation since the three-decade-old facility was the main venue for this year’s Palaro, which was held last July.

After over a year of closure, the CCSC was blessed and reopened last June 27, just in time before the start of the largest sports event in the country. / JPS