Sports commissioner: Dancesports, gymnastics ‘very significant’

EDWARD Hayco, commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission, considered it a milestone when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared Cebu as the Dancesports Capital of the Philippines and the "bedrock of dancesports."

Marcos mentioned during his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 22, 2024, the significance of dancesports in Palarong Pambansa.

According to Hayco, "dancesports was just a demo sport just like weightlifting, which is not even yet a demo sport in Palaro."

In a recently concluded Palarong Pambansa 224, out of 13 gold medals that Cebu City won, 9 medals came from dancesports.

Meanwhile, one gold medal came from gymnastics.

Hayco said it was "very significant" because public schools never won a medal in gymnastics for so many years.

The commissioner considered gymnastics as one of the most challenging and artistic sports in the Olympics, and “is now going to be one of the centerpieces of Cebu.”

Hayco urged everyone to "discover" the gymnastics in Labangon Elementary School where they strategically placed Gymnastics Academy of Cebu inside a public school. (Arabella Luzon, HNU intern)