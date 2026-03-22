From controversy to competition: New International Sports Complex proposed for City of Naga

A PIECE of land once known for legal battles may soon be the home of world-class athletes. A private developer has proposed building a massive international sports complex on the Provincial Government’s Balili property in the City of Naga, Cebu.

The project is being planned as a public-private partnership. On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, developers met with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and sports officials to lay out a vision for the 20-hectare site.

Expert builders behind the plan

The proposal comes from MTD Philippines, an infrastructure giant that is part of Malaysia’s MTD Capital Berhad group. This company is well-known for building the impressive sports facilities in New Clark City used during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Governor Baricuatro has expressed her full support for the project. She hopes the facility will help Cebu become the "Dancesport Capital of the country" and a top destination for sports tourism.

A world-class hub for Visayas athletes

The new complex is designed to meet international standards. Once finished, it will host a variety of sports, including:

• Athletics and Football

• Aquatics (Swimming)

• Beach Volleyball

The site will also serve as the permanent home for the Visayas Sports Academy, giving local athletes a high-quality place to train and compete. Officials even hope the facility will be the main venue if the Philippines hosts the 2028 Asian Beach Games.

More than just sports

The plan for the Balili property includes more than just tracks and pools. The developer also proposed building a Provincial Government Center on the site, which would act as a satellite office for the Cebu Capitol.

While other towns, like Dumanjug, have offered to donate land for the project, the Balili property remains the primary focus. This 24.9-hectare lot has a complicated history; it became controversial in 2008 when it was discovered that parts of the land were underwater or covered in mangroves. However, the Province still owns the land and is now looking to turn it into a productive asset.

Funding and next steps

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is already showing interest in making this dream a reality. PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio stated that the agency is ready to provide funding, provided a formal partnership agreement is signed with the Cebu Provincial Government.

By transforming this long-idle property, Cebu aims to strengthen its sports programs and provide a professional stage for the next generation of Filipino champions. / CDF