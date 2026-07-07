Argentina survives Egypt scare to reach World Cup quarters with dramatic late winner

ARGENTINA booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals after a thrilling 3-2 victory over a resilient Egypt in an unforgettable Round of 16 clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

The South American champions were pushed to the limit by an inspired Egyptian side before Enzo Fernández struck deep into stoppage time to complete a dramatic comeback.

Egypt stunned Argentina early when Yasser Ibrahim headed home in the 15th minute, silencing the crowd and giving the underdogs a dream start.

Argentina dominated possession but struggled to break down Egypt's disciplined defense for much of the match.

The Africans doubled their advantage in the 67th minute through Mostafa Ziko, leaving Lionel Scaloni's side facing a shock elimination.

Argentina finally found a breakthrough in the 79th minute when Cristian Romero powered in a header from a set piece to ignite hopes of a comeback.

Just four minutes later, Lionel Messi delivered once again on the biggest stage, calmly finishing in the 83rd minute to level the match at 2-2.

The goal is Lionel Messi's 21st FIFA World Cup goal, extending his record for the most goals in the tournament's history.

With extra time looming, Argentina completed an extraordinary turnaround in the third minute of stoppage time.

Midfielder Enzo Fernández fired home the winner in the 90+3rd minute, sending Argentine supporters into celebration and breaking Egyptian hearts.

Despite the close scoreline, Argentina controlled much of the contest statistically.

They enjoyed 53 percent possession, attempted 19 shots compared to Egypt's five, and produced an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.11 to Egypt's 0.51.

Argentina also registered seven shots on target, six corners, and completed 545 passes, highlighting their territorial dominance.

Egypt, however, made the most of their opportunities and came within minutes of pulling off one of the tournament's biggest upsets with a clinical counterattacking display.

The victory sends Argentina into the quarterfinals, where an even tougher challenge awaits as they continue their pursuit of another World Cup title.

Egypt exits the tournament with heads held high after delivering one of the most spirited performances of the knockout stage. (JGS)