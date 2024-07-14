Calabarzon 9 secures Palaro quarterfinals berth

SOUTHERN Tagalog Calabarzon emerged victorious against Central Luzon, 13-5, in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa elementary baseball competition at the Filinvest diamonds in City Di Mare on Saturday, July 13.

Undefeated Calabarzon’s (3-0) dominant performance in the elimination round propelled them to the quarterfinals, signaling their determined pursuit of retaining the title.

Coach Danica May Mirandilla expressed her satisfaction over her team's performance.

“I’m happy because in our bracket, we secured the top spot and earned a place in the quarterfinals. Despite some errors, our teamwork prevailed,” she said.

Mirandilla acknowledged the improvements her team demonstrated in their match against Central Luzon.

"My team proved what they were capable of in our previous game, but I can say that we improved greatly from that game against Central Luzon," she said.

Over at the adjacent diamond, the National Capital Region (NCR) secured a 12-1 win against Central Visayas.

Coach Michael N. Bagasala shared his delight: “Representing our region here in Cebu feels like a victory in itself. This match is a bonus for us.” He also noted the team’s improved performance compared to their previous match.

First baseman Grant Zachary DL Bacarisas and outfielder Aiden D. Lapore likewise expressed their happiness and pride.

Bacarisas emphasized the importance of giving their best and maintaining a positive mindset during play. (Rudy Mart M. Aruelo)