Cebu City drubs Mandaue City in CVIRAA girls cagefest

THE Cebu City won their secondary basketball girl’s elimination round match against Mandaue City, 71-50, in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) at the University of San Carlos-North Campus on Sunday afternoon, May 5, 2024.

Cebu City took the lead after the first quarter, 20-15, and extended it to seven, 35-28, at half-time.

In the third quarter, Mandaue managed to outscore Cebu and cut the lead by one point, 51-45, but in the fourth, the hosts began pulling away and held Mandaue to only six points to post a 21-point win. (Jen Hershe Alterado| ANS Campus Journalist)