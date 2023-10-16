CEL Week 2 match updates

The second week of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. Esports League (CEL) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) division featured eight gripping matches between teams in Group B at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) on Oct. 14, 2023.

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante took the top spot in Group B with a 7-1 win-loss record, followed by the Cebu Institute of Technology - University (CIT-U) Wildcat with a 5-1 win-loss record.

The University of the Philippines-Cebu (UP-C) Fighting Maroons and the Southwestern University-Phinma (SWU-Phinma) Cobras both have 2 wins and 4 losses, while the USPF Panthers failed to secure a single victory.

The last matches for the Group Stage in Group B will be played on Oct. 21, with the playoffs following later in the afternoon.

Valorant

The University of Cebu-Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters and the USJ-R Adelante Esports take on the top two spots on the second week of the Valorant group stages held at TNC Cebu on Oct. 15.

The UCLM Webmasters dominated Group B of the group stages as the team took off with a 3-0 record in the standings. USJ-R also showed off during their match-ups, taking home a 2-1 record during the series.

With the playoff picture all set, UCLM joins its brother school, the University of Cebu, in the tournament’s upper bracket. Completing the picture are USJ-R and CIT-U.

Meanwhile, lower bracket qualifiers from Groups A and B, SWU-Phinma and the USPF Panthers, will have to battle out the losing teams of the upper bracket match-ups for their chance to continue their journey and go down in history as the first-ever CEL Valorant champions.