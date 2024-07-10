Central Luzon cagers chalk up three wins

CENTRAL Luzon served notice of its ardent bid for basketball glory in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa by defeating three opponents in devastating fashion on Wednesday, July 10, here.

The Central Luzon hoopsters tallied their first win in the secondary boys' category via a 111-43 clobbering of Philippine Schools Overseas.

Central Luzon, which placed third in Marikina last year, later drowned Western Visayas, 80-62, for their second consecutive victory.

The CLRAA high school girls' quintet took its share of the spotlight by zapping Mimaropa, 86-58.

In other boys' matches, Davao beat Bicol (83-78), Southern Tagalog Calabarzon edged Western Visayas (86-84) and Zamboanga Peninsula (74-60), and Ilocos devastated Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (104-57).

Other games in the distaff category saw Mimaropa beating Soccsksargen, 81-78, and Northern Mindanao crushing Cordillera, 79-35. LBG