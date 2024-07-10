Central Visayas booters claim first victory

DEFENDING football champion Central Visayas began its title-retention campaign in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa with a 3-1 triumph over Ilocos on Wednesday, July 10, at the Dynamic Herb football field here.

Central Visayas scored two goals (2-0) in the first half enroute to logging its initial victory in the multi-sports event.

Last year's silver medalist Southern Tagalog Calabarzon fashioned out an impressive performance by trouncing Cordillera, 6-0.

The showdown between Bicol and Western Visayas and the duel of Mimaropa against Caraga ended in 1-all and 2-all ties, respectively.

In other games, Davao mauled Cagayan Valley, 4-0, and Central Luzon pulverized Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, 8-0. (LBG)