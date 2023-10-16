CRMC’s Taburnal suspended after hitting UC’s Linares

CEBU Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr. has penalized Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College’s (CRMC) Keaton Taburnal with a two-game suspension after he was caught hitting the University of Cebu’s John Linares in the midsection during their game at the Cebu Coliseum last Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

The decision came following a thorough review of the incident and with the recommendation of the technical committee headed by Cesafi legal counsel and deputy commissioner Jesus D. Velez.

Aside from having to sit out two games, Taburnal was also fined P10,000 and will have to render four hours of community service.

The talented lefty guard was also warned that any repeat acts of violence may cause him to get banned from playing in the league.

CRMC had already been warned about their “rough plays” prior to the game.

The Mustangs’ point guard Paulo Dalumpines was already serving a one-game suspension after committing two unsportsmanlike fouls in their game versus the University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars on Oct. 1.