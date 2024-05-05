CVIRAA 8-ball billiards tourney starts at Il Corso

Young cue artists from the different parts of Central Visayas showed their prowess on Sunday, May 5, 2024, when the CVIRAA 8-ball billiards competition opened at Il Corso.

Tension and excitement from both players and spectators filled the venue as the first cue ball was struck, signalling the start of the competition.

Seven games were played in the girls category, while three matches were contested in the boys division. However, the games were still being played as of this writing.

Games will resume from 11am to 7pm at Il Corso on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Angel F. Manimog & Celina E. Sacupayo/ANS Campus Journalists)