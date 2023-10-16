Mendoza: Everything’s still up in the air

The bad news: Justin Brownlee tested positive for a banned substance. The report said he took a cannabis-laced drug during the Asian Games basketball competition.

Adding to Brownlee’s woes is having to go through the stigma of seeing his Gilas Pilipinas teammates agonize indescribably over this brouhaha.

The doping dunk came just days after Gilas Pilipinas won the Asiad basketball gold on Oct. 6, 2023 after Gilas’ amazing win over Jordan. Brownlee starred in that historic triumph that gave us our first gold in 61 years of Asiad cage play. Our last gold in the sport came in the 1962 Jakarta Asiad, starring Hall of Famer Caloy Loyzaga.

And, yes, before Gilas gobbled up Jordan nearly two weeks ago in that colossal 70-60 upset, it scored back-to-back, one-point victories over Iran (84-83) in the quarterfinals and over China (77-76) in the semifinals—with Brownlee again spearheading the charge in both victories.

In short, our inexorable march to the most sought-after podium finish in the 45-nation Asiad was anchored on Brownlee, on whose shoulders were stored the fuel that ignited the drought-ender in the game every Filipino considers as our national pastime.

But all is not lost in this latest hiccup for Gilas. The findings on Brownlee’s sample, as in all doping tests would attest, are not conclusive.

Everything is still almost up in the air. One theory is that the banned substance may have been an indispensable ingredient in one of the medicines Brownlee, a dual citizen, has been taking to cure nagging pains from various injuries he had incurred in the course of his Asiad journey. If true, that might save him—cannabis being legal in many parts now in America.

Brownlee, a naturalized Filipino who still maintains American citizenship, is just one of nine Asiad athletes allegedly found positive for doping, including a female Filipino cyclist. More tests on them are still underway.

And what’s the good news again?

Our basketball gold has remained safe. Meaning, it is not being recalled by Asiad officials as rules say that only when at least two players from a winning squad in a team sport are dope-positive will the gold be possibly stripped.

That’s a cause for celebration—for now, at least.