Naga 11 beats Tagbilaran, 1-0

NAGA City escaped with a hairline 1-0 victory over Tagbilaran City on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in a tight Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) elementary football match at the Don Bosco Technical College.

The first half kicked off with Naga City getting lots of chances to score, but were unable to convert. However, the Naga booters applied pressure in second half and secured the 1-0 win in the twilight minutes of the game.

Naga City coach Mariel Abayata expressed his contentment with the team's performance. "Our players listened to their coaches' words of encouragement and heeded our instructions," said coach Abayata.

Abayata added that he is very much happy with their victory, considering that this was his first time coaching a football team.

Naga City team captain Nathanael Benjin Buctuan, on the other hand, said, "It was hard for me being the team captain, but my teammates were cooperative, so that made it easier."

"I saw how eager they were to win this competition," coach Abayata said. "Me, their trainers, and their parents are proud of them." (McDwayne Torralba/ANS Campus Journalist)