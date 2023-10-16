Nest Workspaces-2013 inches closer to Division C SHAABAA title

THE Nest Workspaces-2013 moved closer to dethroning the reigning Division C champions, Heritage Supreme Land Developer-2012, after it emerged victorious in Game One, 84-65, of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) finals last Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at the Magis Eagles Arena.

Batch 2013 now holds a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-three series. A win in Game Two this Sunday would send the Division C title to 2013’s camp.

The game hung in the balance in the third period, with 2013 holding a slim seven-point lead, 55-48. However, they finished that stretch with a flurry, uncorking a 15-5 run to erect a huge 70-53 lead heading to the final period. The lead eventually reached a high of 20 at 84-64 as Batch 2013 cruised to the series-opening victory.

Rendell Senining led the winners with 21 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot. Senining’s backcourt partner, Arc Gabrielle Araw-Araw, also had a stellar game, tallying 19 points, eight rebounds, four dimes and four steals.

Fletcher Galvez also helped fuel 2013’s relentless attack with his 18 points and 12 boards. Emman Malazarte chipped in 16 markers.

Rev-rev Diputado scored 21 points to lead Batch 2012. He also had eight boards and six assists. Big man Julius Cadavis contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds. / JNP