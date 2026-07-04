SK Cup 2026 opens in City of Naga

THE City of Naga officially opens the SK Cup 2026 on Saturday, July 4, with a series of opening ceremonies and activities that will bring together athletes from the city's various barangays.

The annual sporting event will begin with a colorful program featuring a Kaanyag performance and a closed-door interview for the SK Cup Best Muse candidates at 2 p.m.

A grand parade of delegates, accompanied by marching bands, will proceed from the City of Naga Oval to the city plaza.

City Mayor Valdemar Chiong and City Councilor Charmaine Navarro are expected to welcome the participating athletes and officials during the opening program.

Hon. Dwaine Postrero, SK chairperson of Barangay Inoburan, will administer the athletes' oath, emphasizing the values of sportsmanship and camaraderie throughout the competition.

The city will also recognize outstanding athletes for their achievements in their respective sports. Among those to be honored are Mark Andrey Candia (basketball Season MVP), Glen Cabriana (men's volleyball Finals MVP), Pamela Bajarias (women's volleyball MVP), John Rel Panilag (boxing champion), Vincent Acidilla (chess champion), and Ian Denver Ferry (billiards champion).

SK Federation Chairman Faith James Servano will formally declare the tournament open, followed by a fireworks display.

The opening day's activities will conclude with the Search for SK Cup Best Muse 2026.

Sporting competitions officially begin on Sunday, featuring basketball, men's and women's volleyball, boxing, billiards, chess, and e-sports. (JBM)