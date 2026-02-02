UC Webmasters hold off USC rally to win Bulacao Sinulog Cup opener

THE University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters opened their 2026 Bulacao-Talisay Sinulog Cup campaign with a hard-fought 76-72 victory over rivals University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors on Monday, February 2, 2026, at the Bulacao Sports Complex in Talisay City.

Dominating for most of the game, the Webmasters built a commanding 15-point lead through the first three quarters.

But USC, led by Kyle Maglinte, staged a late surge to narrow the gap to just five points at 61-66, putting UC’s win in jeopardy.

It was a clutch three-pointer by Ricofer Sordilla in the crucial stretch that stopped the Warriors’ momentum and sealed the Webmasters’ win.

Meanwhile, the tournament continued with a matchup between defending champions Benedicto College Cheetahs and Cesafi title-holders University of the Visayas Green Lancers, which was still in progress at press time. (JBM)