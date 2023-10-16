UP Cebu wins nail-biter against SWU-Phinma

THE University of the Philippines-Cebu Fighting Maroons nabbed its very first win in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. Season 23 collegiate basketball competition after they defeated the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras, 53-50, on Sunday night, Oct. 15, 2023 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win placed UP Cebu’s record at 1-4.

Harvey Caño led the Fighting Maroons with 18 points. The San Fernando native came up big when it mattered most, scoring eight of the team’s 17-point output in the final canto.

The Cobras held a 50-47 lead with under two minutes remaining, but JZ Dizon sliced it to one with a layup. Caño, though, would put UP Cebu up one, 51-50, with a fastbreak bucket with 58 seconds to go. The team even had a chance to extend their lead after SWU-Phinma’s Kyle Maglinte missed a tough jumper from the baseline.

However, Niño Sarol missed two free throws on UP-Cebu’s next possession. The Cobras had a solid shot at retaking the lead as Tracy Dadang found himself open in the shaded lane, but he missed his floater with 24 seconds left.

On UP’s next possession, Dizon milked the clock and drove to the hoop but missed his layup. SWU secured the rebound and got it to Rey Enriquez who then had the ball stolen. Caño then grabbed the loose ball and went all the way in for a layup to give UP Cebu a 53-50 advantage.

The Cobras tried to equalize the count but missed a three-pointer as time expired.

In the other collegiate game, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats secured their first win of the season by beating the Felipe Verallo Foundation College (FVFC) Blue Dragons, 83-71. CIT-U improved to 1-3 in the standings.

In the high school games, the Cebu Eastern College Dragons picked up a 65-44 win over the CIT-U Wildkittens, while the University of San Carlos Baby Warriors dropped Don Bosco, 64-57.