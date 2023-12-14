UV Green Lancers nips UC Webmasters in Game 2, sends Cesafi Season 23 collegiate finals to deciding Game 3

THE University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers dug deep on defense and held the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters scoreless in the last four minutes to come away with a 53-41 win in Game 2 of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 college basketball finals on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023 at the Cebu Coliseum.

This means the collegiate basketball title will be decided via one game—Game 3 on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Raul Gentallan energized the Green Lancers in the fourth period where he scored six of his team-high 12 points. Ivo Salarda added 11 markers, while Froiland Maglasang chipped in eight points.

Game 2 hung in the balance in the fourth, but UV found its second wind and uncorked a 10-0 run sparked by a triple by AJ Sacayan, consecutive layups by Gentallan, and a free-throw by Maglasang for a 46-37 lead, with 6:29 left in the game.

UC trimmed the deficit to five after baskets by Jasper Pacaña and Zareygel Rosano with 4:02 to go. However, that proved to be the last time the Webmasters got on the board as they went scoreless the rest of the way and committed six straight turnovers.

UV, meanwhile, kept on humming as Ivan Alsola scored two free-throws, Maglasang shot in a midrange jumper, and Jim Paul Amistoso sank the dagger—a long straightaway three-pointer that pegged the final score.

Nobody scored in double-figures for UC with John Dajab tallying seven and Maverick Eligoyo and Michael Diaz putting up six points apiece.

UC’s offensive troubles began in the third as the team put up a mere four points. UV pounced and grabbed the upper hand, 36-33, after six straight points from Salarda. The athletic two-guard scored on a putback, a short fadeaway jumper, and a layup that came shortly before the third period sounded.

UC controlled the first half and led by six, 19-13, after a pullup jumper by Dajab. UV pulled to within two, 21-19, after a triple by Maglasang. But the Webmasters held steady and answered with consecutive baskets from Ricofer Sordilla to keep the team in front, 29-23, at halftime.