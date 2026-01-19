Zverev overcomes early scare

THIRD-SEEDED Alexander Zverev overcame a sluggish opening set to power past rising star Gabriel Diallo as the Australian Open commenced on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.

According to the Associated Press, Zverev leaned on his powerful serve after dropping the first set to post a 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory on Rod Laver Arena.

The runner-up at Melbourne Park last year struggled early against the aggressive 24-year-old Diallo, ranked No. 41, before finding his rhythm and extending his streak of reaching the second round to 10 straight years.

Earlier on the main show court, seventh-seeded Jasmine Paolini opened her campaign with a brisk 6-1, 6-2 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Paolini needed just 27 minutes to claim the first set and wrapped up the match quickly thereafter.

There was an early upset on the men’s side as Italian 20th seed Flavio Cobolli became the first seeded player eliminated, falling 7-6 (7), 6-4, 6-1 to British qualifier Arthur Fery.

Eighteenth seed Francisco Cerundolo advanced with a 6-3, 7-6 (0), 6-3 win over Zhang Zhizhen, while 32nd seed Corentin Moutet defeated Tristan Schoolkate 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-3, sealing the match with an underarm serve on match point.

In women’s action, 12th seed Elina Svitolina beat Cristina Bucsa 6-4, 6-1, and Maria Sakkari moved through with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Leolia Jeanjean.

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova withdrew before her scheduled first-round match because of a shoulder injury, allowing Taylor Townsend into the main draw to face Hailey Baptiste, who won their all-American clash on Court 13 in 2 1/2 hours, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

As of press time, top seed Aryna Sabalenka and men’s No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz were on court against Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah and Adam Walton, respectively. (LBG)