Spotlight on VisMin: How a roving truck is bringing dreams to life

Aspiring esports gamers stepped inside for high-stakes 1v1 gaming battles, testing their competitive edge. On the other hand, future storytellers and musicians found their voice in a professional live audio setup, trying their hand at podcasting about back-to-school or simply singing their hearts out. Students also enjoyed Converge’s digital platform where they could register, earn rewards, and take their very first steps toward becoming a student ambassador.

But beyond the interactive activities and high-speed connectivity, the LimitlessXPRESS truck carries a much deeper message: it is a symbol of recognizing the regional youth's potential. By bringing this one-of-a-kind experience directly to the young dreamers of Cebu, Converge is telling them that their passions matter and that their future is worthy investing in.

"When students step inside the truck, we want them to feel that their dreams are valid and fully supported," shared Sandra Tubale-Dingal, AVP and Head of Consumer Segment Marketing of Converge. "We built this truck hoping it sparks the inspiration they need to find their X and this is our way of bringing the Converge brand closer to their hearts.”

The journey continues

The best part is that the journey is just getting started. As the LimitlessXPRESS truck continues its campus tour across Cebu, Converge is also gearing up to bring this unstoppable energy to meet the brilliant young minds of Mindanao.

“For us, our move to Visayas and Mindanao is not just an expansion, but is our direct investment to nation-building by giving the youth the opportunity to explore and enhance their potential so they can succeed and become the digital leaders of tomorrow,” shared JP Aguilar, SVP & Consumer Business Group Head of Converge.

“The LimitlessXPRESS truck is one of the most exciting parts of our campaign to date,” added Orange Ramirez, VP and Brand & Marketing Head of Converge. “We know these students are looking for their big break, so instead of waiting for them to find us, we decided to roll up and make it accessible to them. This truck aims to give the students a memorable experience of finding their ‘X’ which is the essence of this year’s campaign.”

The wheels are turning, the stage is set, and for the students of VisMin, the possibilities are finally limitless.