Springdale Titans overpower ANS

MARK Edmund Bontilao struck twice as the Paref Springdale Titans Football Club defeated Abellana National School (ANS), 4-1, in the Boys Under-18 division of the 26th Aboitiz Football Cup on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Bontilao put Springdale ahead in the seventh minute before Justin de Asis equalized for ANS at 16:35.

Bontilao restored the Titans’ advantage at 21:23, completing his brace and giving Springdale a 2-1 lead.

The Titans continued to control the match after halftime, with Luis Seno adding their third goal and Y. Seno sealing the victory in the 38th minute.

Bontilao was named Man of the Match for his two-goal performance.

In another U-18 match, Benthel Asia School of Technology blanked the University of the Philippines Cebu, 8-0, with Nathaniel Alexis Tan earning Man of the Match honors.

In the Boys Under-16 division, Ateneo de Cebu edged Don Bosco-B, 1-0, behind a Man of the Match performance from Franz Hannah Salimbot.

Don Bosco-A, meanwhile, defeated Cebu United FC, 4-1, with Jason Mark Cahayag named Man of the Match.

In Men’s Division 2, Opon Titans FC beat Arkiteks United, 5-2, with Giovanie Limosnero earning Man of the Match honors. / RICO B. RAMIREZ