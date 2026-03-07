Spurs rally from 25 down to clip Clippers

TOWERING big man Victor Wembanyama lifted the San Antonio Spurs to a stunning 116-112 comeback win against the Los Angeles Clippers in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Saturday, March 7, 2026 (PH time).

Wembanyama anchored the Spurs with a monstrous line of 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as the Spurs ignited an 18-5 run in the fourth quarter to turn things around as viewing fans at the Frost Bank Center came alive late in the game.

“The best thing that I see is that nobody gives up on anything or anybody,” said Wembanyama. “Everybody gets everybody’s back. That’s why I have blind trust in these guys. I love them so much.”

”That was one of the best games of my basketball life,” he added. “That was the best 30 hours of basketball in my life.”

Spurs climbed to 46-17 (win-loss) record good for second place in the Western Conference, right behind league-leading and defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, which holds a 49-15 card.

After contesting a missed three-pointer by former Spur Kawhi Leonard, Wembanyama sprinted downcourt, breaking free for an uncontested dunk that gave San Antonio a 113-112 lead with just 16 seconds remaining.

The Clippers’ hopes of a counter-attack evaporated when veteran forward Nicolas Batum committed a rare inbound violation, stepping over the boundary line while trying to put the ball in play.

Rookie Stephon Castle then sealed the win in dramatic fashion, rebounding his own missed free throw and converting a layup with one second left on the clock.

The game appeared out of reach when the Clippers built a commanding 75-50 lead midway through the third quarter. However, the Spurs ignited an 18-5 run to open the fourth, taking their first lead since the opening minutes.

Julian Champagnie chipped in 20 points and nine rebounds, while veteran De’Aaron Fox added 19 points and nine boards.

For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard dropped 30 points and nine rebounds, while bigman Brook Lopez added 26 points.

Spurs forward Julian Champagnie credited the fans for being the sixth man in the game.

“I always say this, and we always say it, and I don’t want the fans or anybody to think that we say this because we have to, because we don’t, but I genuinely think that we have the best fans in the NBA,” he said. / RSC