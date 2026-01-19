Spurs stop Wolves

VICTOR Wembanyama registered 39 points and nine rebounds, including a crucial offensive rebound in the closing seconds, as the San Antonio Spurs held off Anthony Edwards’ season-high 55 points to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-123 on Saturday night (Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, PH time).

According to the Associated Press, Wembanyama’s late hustle and timely plays proved decisive in a tightly contested finish.

Donte DiVincenzo drilled a 24-foot three-pointer to give Minnesota a 119-118 lead with 1:03 remaining, but Wembanyama answered with a 20-footer on the next possession. He then preserved the one-point advantage by blocking Joan Beringer’s reverse layup attempt with 13 seconds left.

De’Aaron Fox contributed 25 points and 12 assists as San Antonio avoided a season sweep in its three-game series against Minnesota, while Keldon Johnson added 20 points for the Spurs.

Edwards erupted for 26 points in the fourth quarter, hitting five of seven attempts from beyond the arc as he nearly authored another late comeback against San Antonio.

Last week, Edwards hit a game-winning three-pointer in the final seconds on Jan. 11, when the Spurs squandered a 19-point fourth-quarter lead in a 104-103 loss at Minnesota.

The Timberwolves’ late surge was necessary after San Antonio put together a historic first half.

The Spurs shot 57 percent from the field and outscored Minnesota 48-22 in the second quarter, marking their highest-scoring quarter since 1987 and the fourth-highest for any quarter in franchise history.

Wembanyama scored 23 of his points in the first half, going 3 for 5 from three-point range to match his season high for points in any half.

Minnesota responded by outscoring San Antonio 40-27 in the third quarter and opening the fourth with a 9-2 run, capped by a corner three-pointer from Edwards that he punctuated by pounding his chest in front of the sellout crowd.

Although Wembanyama went scoreless through the first 10 minutes of the third quarter, he closed the period emphatically with a driving dunk, setting the tone for his strong finish.

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 138-120, Boston won 132-106 at Atlanta, Detroit Pistons routed Indiana Pacers 121-78, Phoenix triumphed 106-99 at New York, Miami Heat edged Oklahoma City Thunder 122-120, Golden State Warriors defeated Charlotte Hornets 136-116, Denver Nuggets beat Washington Wizards 121-115, and the Portland Trail Blazers topped the Los Angeles Lakers 132-116. (LBG)