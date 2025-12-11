Spurs, Thunder to meet in semis

THE San Antonio Spurs beat the Los Angeles Lakers 132-119 on Wednesday night (Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, PH time) to secure the last NBA Cup semifinals berth, the Associated Press reported.

Stephon Castle scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half and De’Aaron Fox added 20, while Keldon Johnson finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, helping San Antonio maintain a comfortable double-digit lead for most of the final three quarters.

The Spurs will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the semifinals on Saturday (Sunday in PH) in Las Vegas.

Luka Doncic had 35 points for Los Angeles, while LeBron James posted 19 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Lakers, who have dropped only three of their last 12 games, cut the deficit to eight late in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get closer.

Marcus Smart hit eight three-pointers on his way to a season-high 26 points, and Austin Reaves added 15.

The Spurs have now won nine of 12 overall after controlling most of the matchup between two Western Conference contenders aiming to challenge the defending champion Thunder.

Castle excelled in just his second game back from a 10-game absence due to a hip injury, adding 10 rebounds and six assists. Eight Spurs scored at least eight points, and their bench outscored the Lakers’ reserves 48-31.

Los Angeles entered as winners of the inaugural NBA Cup in 2023 and went unbeaten in group play this year before falling to San Antonio.

The Spurs broke open the game with a 17-2 run in the second quarter, capitalizing on the Lakers’ ongoing perimeter defensive struggles.

Harrison Barnes joined Castle in stretching the lead to as much as 18. Victor Wembanyama missed his 12th straight game with a calf injury but traveled with the team.

Thunder 138, Suns 89

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Phoenix Suns 138-89 in another NBA Cup quarterfinal, according to AP.

The Thunder improved to 24-1, matching the best 25-game start in NBA history set by the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who opened 24-0 before taking their first loss.

Chet Holmgren added 24 points and eight rebounds as Oklahoma City set a franchise record with its 16th consecutive win.

Oklahoma City’s previous meeting with Phoenix — a close 123-119 win on Nov. 28 — suggested this rematch might be tight, but the Thunder surged ahead early.

Gilgeous-Alexander notched his 96th straight 20-point game, hitting the mark on a breakaway dunk that put his team up 84-50 with 9:15 left in the third quarter. / LBG