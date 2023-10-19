Squirrel Stash PH unboxes goods for Cebuano shoppers

Add to Cart with a thoughtful twist

Aside from advocating for the local music and arts community, Squirrel Stash pushes for a more thoughtful shopping experience. How does it embody the concept?

The brand makes sure that every piece is intentionally made, curated, and handmade. So, every piece is unique -- with its own personality and style.

As you buy gifts or souvenirs for your loved ones, you know it s one of a kind. Moreover, every purchase is a support to local small businesses.

According to Alya, We call them Partner Makers. They occupy the different spaces in our shop. If anyone is interested, we still have display spaces available. Just connect with us on Facebook or Instagram, and we ll guide you throughout the process.