SRFC, UP Cebu defeat opponents in Aboitiz Cup

SAN Roque Football Club (SRFC) and University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu continued to dominate the Women’s Open division of the 24th Aboitiz Football Cup by drubbing their respective rivals at the Don Bosco Football Grounds last Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

Led by Rose Ton Bariñan, SRFC crushed Arkiteks United, 8-1, while UP Cebu outclassed Celaros FC, 6-1.

Bariñan scored a hat-trick in the 29th, 37th and 44th minutes of the match.

Maria Sabrina Dela Victoria (17’), Christine Mantos (22’), Renee Songalia (49’), Jolina Colon (52’), and Angeli Mayol (55’) chipped in a goal each for SRFC.

Frances Nicole Enriquez scored Arkiteks United’s lone goal in the 59th minute.

Meanwhile, Krystel Mae Longakit scored a hat-trick for UP Cebu with goals in the 10th, 20th and 59th minutes. Jahna Marie Guadez (14’), Glenda Mae Lim (24’) and Shane Paulyn Guadez (27’) contributed a goal each.

SRFC is at the top of the Women’s Open table with six points and is ahead of UP Cebu, which also has six notches, on goal difference. / EKA