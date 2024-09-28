SRP board approves add’l infra projects at SRP gets green-lit

THE South Road Properties (SRP) Governing Board has green-lit further development at the 300-hectare reclamation area aimed at unlocking its economic potential.

Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon, the governing body’s new chairman, told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, that they approved several infrastructure and enhancement projects during their second board meeting.

These projects include the construction of a link bridge for the SMASH SM Seaside project, the underground cabling of PLDT and the rerouting of pipes by Pilipinas Water Resources Inc. (PWRI) in anticipation of the Hall of Justice’s construction.

The board also approved PWRI’s proposal to build wells, contingent upon adjustments related to the road widening project by the Department of Public Works and Highways in the area.

PWRI operates a desalination plant in Mambaling adjacent to the SRP, producing 25,000 cubic meters of potable water daily.

Additionally, the board authorized the construction of a weighbridge along the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR).

On Sept. 13, the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) ceremonially broke ground on a project designed to protect the CSCR’s viaduct and the CCLEX Bridge from potential wear and tear caused by overloaded vehicles.

“All these projects were approved during the 2nd SRP Governing Board meeting; hence, they can commence construction subject to the condition that they must undertake this on a 24/7 work schedule to avoid further disrupting traffic flow in their respective project areas,” Gealon stated. “Considering that these will generate local employment, supplement SRP’s infrastructure needs, and enhance mobility—among other benefits—they will contribute to SRP’s overall development plan.”

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia appointed Gealon to chair the SRP Governing Board on Sept. 14.

Garcia aims for SRP to become a special administrative zone, allowing business permits and licenses to be processed locally rather than at City Hall, including residential transactions.

Aligned with Garcia’s directives, Gealon said on Sept. 17 that they will encourage business locators to construct buildings in the area to spur further development.

One of his key responsibilities is addressing the needs of SRP’s joint venture partners.

The City has partnerships with Nustar Resort and Casino on former Kawit Island; South Coast City, a joint venture between SM Prime and Ayala Land; and Filinvest’s collaboration with SBC Corp.

He is also expected to oversee the contract for reclaiming Pond A with Expedition Construction Corp., which will become the site of the new City Hall.

Meanwhile, the board urged the City Transportation Office to transfer the steel railing located under the flyover in Barangay Mambaling heading towards F. Vestil Road. / EHP