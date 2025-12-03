SRP drainage, traffic plans underway

WORK on the long-delayed drainage master plan for the South Road Properties (SRP) officially began on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, to address long-standing flooding issues in Cebu City’s premier economic zone.

MGR Consultancy and Allied Services Inc. will complete the locator-funded study within three months, while a separate traffic management plan by TY Lin International is also underway.

The project formally kicked off following a coordination meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2, between Mayor Nestor Archival and SRP’s active locators held at the South Road Properties Management Office (SRPMO).

Belmore Mejares of MGR Consultancy said their team will begin the survey immediately and complete the master plan within three months.

“We will begin the survey today so we can address the concerns of our locators. We only request personnel who can accompany us to prevent interruptions while we conduct the study,” Mejares said. The consultancy fee will be fully shouldered by the active locators.

Stakeholders also agreed to finalize a memorandum of agreement (MOA) among the Cebu City Government, SRP Governing Board, MGR Consultancy and active SRP locators.

SRPMO officer-in-charge Charisse Bayno Penida said the City Council approved the agreement authorizing the survey’s commencement.

The drainage planning was first proposed in 2019 but got stalled under previous administrations.

Penida noted that it is only now that the plans have progressed with strong backing from the Archival administration.

SRP Traffic

Aside from the drainage study, work on the traffic management master plan for the SRP is also moving forward.

Kent Francesco Jungoy, assistant department head of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), reported that TY Lin International has already started its two-year study worth P5.7 million, which will also be funded entirely by active SRP locators.

The traffic plan will include the five connecting bridges conceptualized by the previous administration.

“Based on their timeline, they will submit a technical memorandum in eight weeks. By the fourth month, they will produce the draft report, and toward the end of the same month, the final report will be completed,” Jungoy said.

TY Lin International will also provide an updated report after two years.

Meanwhile, the CCTO and the management of SM Seaside sought Archival’s approval on the temporary closure of a portion of Vestil Road in Barangay Mambaling from midnight to 5 a.m. daily.

The closure aims to fast-track ongoing bridge works that will connect SM Seaside to SM’s newly constructed arena.

The CCTO is expected to issue further advisories once the work schedule has been finalized. / CAV