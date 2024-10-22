SRP eyed as site for senior citizens’ center

AFTER the Cebu City Council pushed for establishing a center for senior citizens’ recreation, education, health, and social services, a local chief executive identified the South Road Properties (SRP) as a potential site for the facility.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, during a press conference on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, said the center should be located in an area with ample open space, identifying the SRP, a 300-hectare reclamation area, as the ideal site.

The City Council’s plan to build a center for senior citizens was proposed by Councilor Pastor Alcover, inspired by similar facilities in Moalboal, Cebu, and Tagum City in Davao. Alcover chairs the council’s senior citizens’ affairs committee.

However, Garcia noted that the proposed project has not yet been included in the 2025 annual budget, as the council only presented the proposal on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

‘SRP as ideal site’

Garcia said if investors leave 90 hectares for open spaces, it would be enough for parks and playgrounds.

“Mao ng if ever ato ng ipadayon ang Senior Citizens’ Center, we can go to the SRP kay daghan paman tag yuta diha nga for open spaces (That is why if we pursue the Senior Citizens’ Center, we can go to the SRP since we still have lots for open spaces),” he said.

Garcia said he was impressed by the senior citizen’s center in Tagum, Davao, after watching a video of the facility.

Council proposal

Alcover Jr., in his privilege speech during the Council’s regular session on Oct. 16, said the proposed center aims to integrate and centralize services for the city’s senior citizens.

He said that for Cebu City to be considered “senior-citizen-friendly,” it must have a dedicated center for its elderly residents.

Meanwhile, Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera echoed Alcover’s concern, noting that other cities offer more advanced facilities for senior citizens.

She said there was a building dedicated to senior citizens in Kawit Island, 800 meters from the mainland at the SRP area, years ago, but it was demolished.

Pesquera said she would review this year’s annual investment plan if a senior citizens’ center is included.

Councilor Rey Gealon also added to Alcover’s proposal, requesting the mayor’s office to consider building a hospital dedicated to senior citizens.

Councilor Mary Ann de Los Santos, for her part, said she would check her previous authored ordinances, saying she had crafted one before.

De los Santos sponsored City Ordinance 2400, enacted in September 2014, which requires all hospitals, private or public, and home health care or homes for the aged operating in the city to provide an elderly-friendly health facility.

Section 4 of the Republic Act 7876, or the Senior Citizens Center Act, mandates that in every city and municipality of the country, there should be an established senior citizens center under the direct supervision of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in collaboration with the local government unit concerned. / JPS