SRP facility for homeless OK’d

THE persistent issue of street homelessness in Cebu City has long demonstrated a tension between temporary street cleanups and the need for sustainable solutions.

The City’s recent decision to convert a former Covid-19 quarantine site into a social services facility at the South Road Properties (SRP) signals a crucial policy shift.

This move transitions local efforts from sporadic rescues to a structured, long-term reintegration program designed to restore dignity and stability.

Mayor Nestor Archival con-firmed the conversion on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, noting the facility will serve as a temporary shelter for individuals profiled by the Cebu City Anti-Mendicancy Office. The move addresses concerns about overcrowded holding areas and aligns the City with

national efforts.

Institutionalizing support

Cebu City has been identified as a priority expansion site for the national Pag-Abot Program, confirmed by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 Director Dr. Shalaine Marie Lucero.

This initiative aims to locate, profile and assist the more than 400 street dwellers identified in the city. The program offers voluntary participation, providing beneficiaries with food, medical aid, psychosocial services and case management for up to 40 days in the transitory shelters.

The true impact lies in the comprehensive social protection package offered upon reintegration. Families returning home or leaving street life may receive:

Financial Assistance: P10,000 per family.

Housing Support: A rental subsidy of up to P10,000 monthly for six months to a year, and up to P150,000 for home repair (if the beneficiary owns the land).

Medical & Logistical Aid: Up to P10,000 in medical assistance, plus transportation and relocation support.

This extensive support acknowledges that stable housing and income are key to preventing the recurring cases social workers observe, where families return to the streets due to a lack of long-term stability. The program now includes aftercare and monitoring with local LGUs of origin.

Looking forward

To formally embed this coordinated effort, DSWD 7 has asked the City Council to authorize Mayor Archival to enter into a memorandum of agreement (MOA).

This MOA is essential for securing coordinated funding, referrals and sustained rental subsidies. The SRP site will serve as the first dedicated facility while the local government studies long-term shelter development.

The next critical step is the City Council’s approval, which will enable the full implementation and scaling of the Pag-Abot initiative, shifting the focus to sustained reintegration and monitoring. / CAV