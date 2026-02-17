SRP tragedy sparks road safety overhaul

THE fatal accident at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Valentine’s Day, which claimed the lives of two senior citizens, has reignited a long-standing debate over whether Cebu City’s infrastructure is keeping pace with its rapid urban growth. While the City has introduced digital monitoring and increased personnel, the incident highlights systemic gaps in pedestrian protection and the regulation of high-speed corridors.

Cebu City officials accelerated a series of road safety initiatives following a high-profile pedestrian fatality at the South Road Properties (SRP). The City’s response included the pilot testing of a CCTV-based command center that livestreams traffic conditions to the public and the deployment of criminology interns to assist the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

“This was just a test to determine whether it was effective and to identify areas where we can still improve,” said Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, adding that even background audio was incorporated in the livestream to keep viewers engaged.

Parallel to these operational shifts, the City Council is reviewing the proposed Kingston Ralph Ordinance—named after a local entrepreneur killed in a separate hit-and-run—which aims to hold establishments accountable for serving alcohol to intoxicated drivers.

The urgency of these measures reflects a critical tension in Cebu City’s development: the SRP was designed as a high-speed thoroughfare for vehicles, yet it increasingly serves areas with high pedestrian demand.

Infrastructure lag : Major safety projects, such as footbridges and walkways, are currently under construction but are not expected to be fully functional for six months to a year. This “gap period” leaves pedestrians vulnerable in areas the mayor has labeled as “danger zones.”

The responsibility shift : The proposed Kingston Ralph Ordinance marks a shift from focusing solely on driver behavior to examining the role of commercial establishments in public safety.

Digital transparency: The livestreaming of traffic feeds is an attempt to use social pressure and real-time data to manage driver behavior, though its effectiveness as a safety tool—rather than just a navigation aid—remains to be proven.

“Actually, to be honest, it’s already there; it’s just not yet completed. It will take time, probably around six months to one year,” Archival said.

Archival also called on Filinvest Land Inc. to open and maintain walkways in areas under its management to ensure pedestrian safety. Filinvest has yet to issue a statement regarding the mayor’s request.

Urban challenge

Cebu City’s struggle mirrors a global urban challenge: retrofitting “auto-centric” infrastructure for pedestrian safety. The SRP, modeled after modern coastal highways, lacks the dense network of overpasses and protected walkways found in more mature urban centers.

Historically, Cebu’s road safety has relied on enforcement (CCTO personnel) rather than design (physical barriers and separated grades). The current reliance on interns and manual monitoring suggests that the City is still in a transitional phase, using manpower to compensate for unfinished physical infrastructure. Furthermore, the involvement of private developers like Filinvest Land Inc. underscores the necessity of public-private coordination in maintaining safe pedestrian corridors in mixed-use zones.

Looking ahead