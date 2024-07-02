SRP tunnel partial closure set July 18

MOTORISTS and travelers regularly using the South Road Properties (SRP) tunnel should expect partial closure beginning July 18, 2024, for repair and rehabilitation work.

The partial closure will last for six to seven months, according to Kent Francesco Jongoy, legal officer of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

Speaking at Open Line News Forum on Tuesday, July 2, Jongoy assured the public that the work is merely for “preventive measures” and there is no reason to be alarmed.

The outer lanes of the northbound and southbound roads will be temporarily closed.

According to Jongoy, hairline cracks found in the SRP tunnel are normal and not a cause for concern. These cracks, along with electrical wiring issues, were discovered during an ocular inspection by the Department of Public Works and Highways last June 13.

The renovations will include changing the light intervals in the tunnel to closer intervals and increase the number of light units, and painting the side walls and ceilings with reflective white paint.

Jongoy said these improvements will enhance the quality of lighting in the tunnel.

Limitations

Due to the nature of the repairs and the presence of scaffolding, motorcycles and three-wheeled vehicles will be prohibited from entering the SRP tunnel during the partial closure to prevent potential road crashes.

Alternative routes

Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes such as M.J. Cuenco Ave. and the road at the back of the Senior Citizens Park.

A two-lane access road on M.L. Quezon Blvd. that leads directly to SRP. This road runs parallel to the tunnel and connects to the Senior Citizens Park.

Jongoy said many motorists are unaware of the two-lane access road on ML Quezon Blvd. and highlighted its availability as an alternative route.

Traffic Impact

Jonathan Tumulak, head of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-Toda), acknowledged that the SRP tunnel closure will likely cause traffic congestion in the city.

CT-Toda plans to deploy personnel to monitor and manage traffic flow on diversion roads that may experience increased traffic volume, according to Tumulak, who was among the forum’s guests.

A final ocular inspection, involving stakeholders, is scheduled for a later date to assess for any additional damages, finalize diversion road plans, and determine the feasibility of the traffic scheme. / DPC