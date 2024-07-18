SRP Tunnel partial closure starts; ‘no traffic buildup’ in the morning

THE partial closure of the South Road Properties (SRP) Tunnel in Cebu City did not cause traffic congestion on its first day, Thursday, July 18, 2024, according to a traffic official.

Kent Francesco Jongoy, assistant head and legal officer of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), reported that no traffic buildup occurred in the vicinity of the tunnel during the morning hours. However, he anticipates possible congestion between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. as people return home from work.

The partial closure, which could last up to seven months, is for comprehensive repairs and renovations to address electrical wiring problems, weak lighting systems and minor structural fissures.

During this period, four-wheeled and larger vehicles can still use the tunnel but must stick to the inner lanes for both northbound and southbound directions. Motorcycles and other two- or three-wheeled vehicles are restricted from using the tunnel.

The CCTO has issued alternative routes for motorists:

• Vehicles bound for the SRP viaduct from Serging Osmeña Blvd. should turn right to Legaspi Ext., left to M.J. Cuenco Ave. and proceed to the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) entrance in front of Compania Maritima.

• Those heading to the North Reclamation Area from the SRP viaduct should exit at the CSCR entrance near Compania Maritima, enter M.J. Cuenco Ave., turn right onto Legazpi Ext., then left onto Sergio Osmeña Blvd.

Jongoy urged motorists to plan their travel ahead and strictly comply with traffic regulations in the tunnel area.

The SRP Tunnel, inaugurated in 2010, is a two-way, four-lane dual carriageway stretching almost a kilometer. It is the first road tunnel in the Philippines, connecting the SRP to the North Reclamation Area through Serging Osmeña Blvd. / EHP