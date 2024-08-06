SRP Tunnel repairs: Southbound lane ‘nearing completion’

THE ongoing rehabilitation of the South Road Properties (SRP) Tunnel in Cebu City is expected to be completed before the Sinulog 2025 festivities, according to an official of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

CCTO Deputy Chief Kent Francesco Jongoy said the repair of the southbound lane’s light source is nearing completion.

“The southbound lane is almost done,” Jongoy said in an interview with SunStar Cebu’s “Beyond the Headlines” on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

He said the installation could be finished by mid-August.

Once the southbound lane is complete, work will shift to the northbound lane. The project also includes wall painting and addressing hairline cracks identified during a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) inspection on June 13, 2024.

The rehabilitation, which began on July 18, is scheduled to last six months. It involves a partial closure of the tunnel, with outer lanes closed for scaffolding setup while inner lanes remain open to traffic.

ZLREJ Trading and Construction, the project contractor, had requested full nighttime closure to install breakers for the complete functionality of the southbound lane lights. However, logistical difficulties have delayed this request.

Jongoy said he has instructed the contractor to ensure timely completion of the repairs, aiming to have the tunnel fully operational before the grand Sinulog celebrations in 2025. / JPS