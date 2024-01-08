SRP World Tent City, Balik Cebu Program receive favorable response

THE World Tent City program at the South Road Properties (SRP), organized by the Cebu City government for the Sinulog 2024, has received a positive response from brands and exhibitors, as indicated by an increase in registration.

Meanwhile, alongside the tent city is the Balik Cebu program, expected to accommodate around 500 balikbayans returning to Cebu to celebrate and experience the Sinulog festival.

Cinbeth Orellano, one of the organizers of the Tent City, said Monday, that the current number of participants has reached 50, indicating an increase from 44 participants in 2023.

She said the available slots for the tent city are now fully booked, prompting the city to secure additional tents due to additional demand.

“Puno na siya. Ang uban wala pa ning set up pero nabook na siya,” said Orellano.

(It’s full already. Some haven’t set up yet, but it’s already booked.)

The City Government refers to the tent city, first launched in December 2023, as a place where spectators of the Sinulog Grand Parade could “relax, dine and enjoy” the festivities. The city first launched it on December 2023.

Orellano said the increase in the number of participants could be attributed to the bigger space allocation and shorter distance to the Sinulog venue.

The city rented out each tent for P30,000.

Orellano said the public should expect fun activities at the World Tent City.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said the tent city is envisioned to host various industries and organizations such as the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc., and will be an opportunity to showcase the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions industry.

“The whole South Road Properties will be an attraction,” said Rama.

Balik Cebu Program

Meanwhile, running parallel to the tent city is the Balik Cebu Program, anticipating the arrival of around 500 balikbayans returning to Cebu to join and revel in the Sinulog festival.

Orellano said the program involves various stakeholders, such as the Ayala Group and Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA).

The program features a Balik Cebu dinner for balikbayans on the evening of Jan. 18.

Orellano added that the city has now welcomed balikbayans from various regions in the United States such as New York, Chicago, and Las Vegas but expects more to arrive on Jan. 17.

Orellano also said balikbayans who availed of the program can avail of discounts on various services such as hotel accommodations.

Orellano also said they encourage other companies to hold their own Balik Cebu program to market their services as well.