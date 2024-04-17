SSI logs P2.58B net income

THE SSI Group continued to post record growth during the full year 2023, with net income at an all-time high of P2.58 billion, an increase of 34 percent year-on-year.

Revenues in 2023 were at P27.7 billion, an increase of 17 percent.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the group also posted a record-high quarterly net income of P1.1 billion.

Throughout 2023, the group benefitted from its unique brand portfolio, strategic store network and resilient customer base, as the Group continued to capture consumers’ increasing discretionary spending on international fashion brands and restaurants.

Sales from e-commerce sites trunc.ph, bananarepublic.com.ph, beautybar.com.ph, dunelondon.ph, gap.com.ph, lacoste.com.ph, lush.com.ph, marksandspencer.com.ph, massimodutti.com/ph, oldnavy. com.ph, superga.ph, zara.com/ph, payless.ph and third-party marketplaces at P1.9 billion accounting for seven percent of 2023 revenue. / PR