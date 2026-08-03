SSS, BIR tie up for data sharing, compliance

BUSINESSES and workers are expected to benefit from streamlined compliance procedures after the Social Security System (SSS) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) signed an agreement to strengthen data sharing, improve compliance monitoring and eventually adopt a common identification system across the two agencies.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed on Friday, July 31, 2026, by SSS president and chief executive officer Robert Joseph M. De Claro and BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza, establishes a framework for closer institutional coordination in enforcing tax and social security laws and enhancing public service delivery.

A key initiative under the partnership is the planned adoption of the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) as a common identifier for both agencies. The move, which will be detailed in a separate Memorandum of Agreement, is expected to improve data integrity, strengthen compliance monitoring and simplify transactions for employers and individual members.

The agencies said the initiative will support the government’s ease of doing business agenda by reducing duplication of records and improving the accuracy of information shared between the SSS and the BIR.

De Claro said the agreement aligns the mandates and resources of both agencies to improve government services and make compliance easier for taxpayers and SSS members.

“Taxes provide the resources that enable our government to deliver essential programs and services, while social security contributions allow the SSS to provide financial protection to millions of workers, pensioners and their families,” he said.

“By strengthening collaboration between our agencies, we are creating a more coordinated and responsive government that makes compliance easier, improves service delivery and ultimately benefits every Filipino,” he added.

Mendoza said the MOU lays the foundation for sustained cooperation between the two agencies, with its success to be measured by simpler processes, stronger coordination, better-informed decisions and more effective public service.

The MOU also provides the framework for future collaborative initiatives between the SSS and the BIR aimed at improving compliance with tax and social security laws while enhancing the efficiency of government services. / KOC