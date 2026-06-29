SSS brings e-wheels services to Cebu courts

THE Social Security System (SSS) brought its mobile E-Wheels in Courts Program to trial courts in Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Bogo City and Talisay City as part of the nationwide celebration of Judiciary Month.

The initiative, led by the SSS Visayas Central Legal Department, provided onsite services to court personnel, including legal assistance, records verification, E-4 form processing, Social Security number issuance, Payment Reference Number generation for contributions and loan payments and disbursement account enrollment.

SSS vice president for Operations Legal Services Division II Atty. Marie Ann Chavez said the program allows members to access SSS services without visiting branch offices, supporting the agency’s goal of bringing faster and more convenient public services closer to Filipinos.

She added that the initiative also strengthens partnerships with the judiciary while promoting more efficient and accessible government services. / koc