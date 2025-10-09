SSS deploys e-Wheels to serve quake-hit areas in northern Cebu

THE Social Security System (SSS) has deployed its E-Wheels mobile service units to Bogo City and nearby towns to continue assisting residents affected by the recent 6.9-magnitude earthquake.

SSS Visayas Central 1 Division Acting Vice President Eric Coronado said the SSS Bogo Branch, though declared structurally sound, remains temporarily closed due to aftershocks and ongoing repairs to its facilities and equipment.

“Despite the challenges, our branch personnel, together with support teams from other SSS offices in Cebu, remain committed to serving the public by setting up temporary operations outside the building to ensure uninterrupted service delivery,” Coronado said.

The SSS E-Wheels activity runs from Oct. 6 to 17, 2025, offering on-site assistance for calamity loan applications, member status inquiries, record updates and online filing of benefits. Coronado added that the program may be extended depending on the situation in Bogo.

Meanwhile, all other SSS branches in Cebu and Bohol have resumed operations. The SSS Mandaue Branch is temporarily accommodating members at the second-floor hallway of Parkmall while repairs are underway. / KOC